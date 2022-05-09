Idaho Mortgage Rates Are At 2009 Prices…Which Is Bad

Living in Idaho is a lot more expensive than it used to be. This is no longer a secret, as most Idahoans are feeling the pain each month whilst paying their rent or mortgage. It isn't fun.

The question is, how much fun isn't it? The numbers don't lie, and they're starting to get a little scary.

Moody's Analytics says that 97% of homes in U.S. cities are overvalued. In Boise alone, 73% of house are overvalued. You guessed it, that's the highest that number has been since 2009.

Jared Cook, a State Manager for Mortgage at Zion's Bank, delves further:

We've seen rates rise quite a bit these last couple of months. Meaning the interest rates are quite a bit lower on an adjustable rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed. For every 1% the interest rate rises, you can expect to pay approximately $300 more a month on a $500,000 mortgage.

To some, $300 may not seem like a large increase, but when you consider Boise is already experiencing housing increases across the board, it hurts. A lot.

What's one to do if you're looking to actually buy a home? Cook has thoughts:

A lot of people are just trying to decide whether it's good time to buy a home or not, and I’d recommend that they go and lock in their rate now and find their home because the federal reserve is saying that they're going to continue to raise interest rates for the rest of this year.

Here's to hoping we see some relief in the near future, as getting priced out of the Treasure Valley isn't fair to the amazing people that call her home.