Idaho Moves To Bring Back Firing Squad As Means Of Execution

Idaho is in the national news again due a new 'veto proof' dealing with how the state will end the lives of convicted killers. Multiple published reports say the Gem State will become one of the few states allowing the state to use the firing squad. The Idaho State Senate passed the measure by a 24-11 vote.

Proponents of the bill say it's necessary due the lack of availability of drugs used for lethal injection. The bill now heads to the Governor Little's desk for his signature.

Lawmakers say the state can't execute inmates by lethal injection because the drugs have become unavailable. The Idaho Press details what the bill would do if it became law.

The bill allows the use of the firing squad when lethal injection is not available. It does not outline how many guns or what type of guns would be used in an execution. That responsibility would be left to the IDOC director, who is hired by the Board of Correction. Board of Correction members are appointed by the governor.

A few states do not use lethal injection as a means of execution. Thirty-one states and the federal government use lethal injection. Eight states use electrocution. Eleven states use deadly gas or the gas chamber. Three states hang convicted killers. Three states use the firing squad.

Some believe the state would have to build a 'death facility' while other proponents tell us that Idaho has plenty of open desert space that would be perfect for a firing squad.

What do you think? Should Idaho replace lethal injection with the firing squad?

