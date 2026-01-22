The trial of Brian Kohberger may be over. Kohberger, who was convicted of the murders, is now spending the rest of his life in Kuna on death row. The tragic legacy of the murders of the four University of Idaho students remains in Idaho and throughout the world.

Multiple books and numerous documentaries have been produced. Meanwhile, social media true crime influencers continue to churn online reactions with their latest conspiracy theories.

Reports also persist about Kohberger’s behavior in prison. Some days, he’s allegedly complaining about the food, his treatment, or anything else the media can report.

Sadly, anything to do with the case continues to attract worldwide attention. The families of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle continue to suffer while mourning the loss of those young, beautiful lives.

Now a mistake made by Idaho correction authorities has caused a significant amount of pain to all who are familiar with the case. The New York Post reported that over 3,000 photos were released to the public then quickly taken down.

The photos were of crime scene photos of the victims rooms covered with blood. Some outlets did capture some of the photos before they were taken down. No reaction from the victim's families as of the time of this publication.

