Idaho Owes Residents Millions; Here’s How To Claim Yours

Perhaps you have found yourself needing an extra dollar or two from time to time. Who hasn't, when you think about it? After a year long pandemic that we're still navigating out way out of--all of us could certainly use any extra dollar.

Well, what if we told you that the State of Idaho has an entire database of Idahoan's who are owed money and frankly have no idea about it? It's a real thing--and according to the State of Idaho, there are millions of dollars sitting in the bank just waiting to be claimed.

It's officially called "unclaimed property" and it can come from absolutely anyplace. According to the State of Idaho, these funds can fall through the cracks from:

Stocks

Bonds

Insurance claim payments

Safe deposit box contents

Unclaimed wages

Checks that were never cashed

Dormant bank accounts

Just in the last few months, since January 1 of this year, the Idaho State Treasurer's Office has paid out a total of $8,755,388!

It's very easy to find out if you have any funds waiting to be claimed. We were able to find family members that had everything from hundreds of dollars to quite literally, one cent.

Just jump onto their website, HERE.

Simply type in your first and last name--no personal information is required. Then, if you want to get specific, you can enter a city. Just like that, one click, and you will see if any money is yours.

