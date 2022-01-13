Life can be hectic with everything going on in life and more often than not we forget about things… including money. We’re not talking about forgetting to pay the bills either, we’re talking about money that’s owed to you. Now we’re not implying you to go track down that co-worker that never paid you back for lunch, but there is another way to find out who owes you money and just how much.

What Money and Where Did it Come From?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), 1 in 10 has unclaimed property with an eye-popping $3 billion-plus returned by states every year. The Idaho State Treasurer’s Office describes unclaimed property as being “unclaimed or abandoned intangible property – money.”

Essentially if you’ve ever forgotten about anything ranging from a bank account to any refunds from banks and utility companies, you could have money waiting to be claimed. This happens more often than we realize as people can forget to change their name following marriage (or divorce), updating addresses, etc. It’s likely if you have money to be claimed, you would have no way of knowing until you run a search either. The Idaho State Treasurer’s Office says that “most property is considered abandoned if it has been inactive for five years.” I don’t know about you, but I can hardly remember what I had for lunch last week let alone what I forgot to update more than five years ago.

Where To Find Out How Much You’re Owed

With the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office reporting over $9.4 million being paid out since January 1st of last year, there’s a good chance you may have a few bucks lying around. You can do an extensive search here and it’s free. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about "unclaimed property" including how long you have to claim your money.

