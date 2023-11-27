Idaho Police Issue Warning to Parents About New iPhone Feature

The iPhone is the most popular mobile device in the world. Occasionally, you'll have to do what many of us dread and update your beloved device. If you're like a few folks, it may take a while to delete enough of your favorite photos and videos to free up enough space to receive the much-needed update. ￼

What Is An Update?

An update allows the software in your phone to fix possible security breaches, install new features, and hopefully extend the life of your device. However, Apple does a great job of marketing that everyone wants a new iPhone after only a few years. Older folks and those who are fiscally conservative rely on updates to keep their date phones working.

What's The Problem with The Latest iPhone update?

However, police across the country are warning that the new Apple update could cause the bad guys to get access to your phone. A unique feature called 'NameDrop' will be once your phone is updated. The company states that the feature allows folks to share new information, although police are warning parents to turn off this feature due to safety concerns involving their children.

From The Hill, "PARENTS: Don't forget to change these settings on your child's phone to help keep them safe," the Middletown Division of Police wrote in its Facebook post. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office in Michigan also shared a warning about the feature, which is turned on by default with the new update. The sheriff's office said that even though you can refuse to share your info, "many people do not check their settings and realize how their phone works."

Watch How it works and How You Can Protect Yourself

