The Northeastern states, with their unique and captivating beauty, are among the most remote and stunning regions of the country. The Pacific Northwest, with its open spaces and the allure of mountains and oceans, beckons those seeking a peaceful yet adventurous lifestyle.

And then there's the Mountain West, with its rugged terrain and steadfast traditional American values, a region that resonates with a sense of authenticity and heritage.

When you merge these distinct areas, you encounter a rich tapestry of some of the most politically diverse views in the world. From the liberal hotbeds of Seattle, Portland, and Boise, to the conservative refuges in rural Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming, the spectrum of political ideologies is broad and engaging. ￼

All states have their own benefits, but is there one state that stands alone or above the others? Most folks east of the great river would bring up Washington State or Montana as the ideal destinations.

Perhaps if you are a liberal progressive those states would be a great fit for you. If you're a limited government conservative those states are not for you. Utah? Oregon?

Idaho, the only state that proudly upholds limited government, second amendment rights, land rights, and traditional American values, stands as a beacon of these unique qualities. It's a state that reassures you that your beliefs and values are not just respected but celebrated.

Oregon is so bad that more than two-thirds of the state wants to join Idaho. This desire stems from a shared conservative culture and frustration with Oregon's high taxes and liberal policies. Taxes in Washington State have gone up to the highest levels in history. Most folks who are not tax and spend liberals feel relegated and marginalized.

Utah? The state is referred to as Idaho Lite. The Gem State outshines its southern neighbor when it comes to quality of life and family values.

Idaho may not be perfect, but compared to our neighbors, it's outstanding. For example, Idaho has lower taxes than Oregon and a more conservative culture than Washington. In other words, no one has it better than Idaho.

