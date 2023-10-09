Idaho Reacts To War in Israel

As the world knows, Hamas has attacked Israel in one the worst attacks against that country since the Yom Kippur War. America's greatest friend in the Middle East responds by activating their military. Idaho is one of the most military-friendly states in the country. As the war continues, several prominent Idaho lawmakers have supported Israel.

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher took to Twitter.

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo

What to do if you have relatives in Israel?

From the US Embassy:

U.S. citizens in Israel who have family members missing in the Gaza periphery can go to the Israel National Police’s combined assistance center at 4 HaNegev Street in Airport City. Additional information can be found here: https://www.gov.il/he/departments/news/police_08-10-23_family-center (Hebrew only at this time).

U.S. citizens in Israel who need assistance should also contact the closest U.S. embassy or consulate using this crisis intake form.

We'll keep you update on this story as it develops.

LOOK: 100 years of American military history

20+ Deals For Veterans and Active Duty Military For Veterans Day