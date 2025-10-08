Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian

It won't be long before the snow is flying and ski season begins in Idaho. Idaho has some of the best ski resorts in the entire world. The world can't get enough of the Gem State. At one time, the entire nation focused on the price of homes in the Boise area. It wasn't unusual to see the Today Show, The New York Times, and ABC News all in one week. ￼

Rising interest rates derailed the once-hot market that excelled during COVID-19. Fortunes have been made by real estate agents who created their own pathways to Idaho, appealing to many across the country and worldwide.

Military officials used to call it host country sensitivities, alerting new troops on how to behave when living abroad. Idaho, like every other place, has its own set of values. Let's look at some of the unwritten rules of living in Idaho.

Red State, Blue Management

Idaho voted overwhelmingly for President Trump in 2016, 2020 and 2024. Idaho conservatives will tell you Governor Little is not a true Conservative like the president. On the other hand, compared to the governors of our neighboring states, his record is the most Conservative.

Land of Big Trucks and Subarus

Idahoans love big trucks. Folks laugh when the two unofficial vehicles are big trucks, and anything made by Subaru. Newcomers will notice how challenging it is for big truck drivers to manage a regular parking spot. Subarus are prevalent, especially in the Boise area. Unlike other states, you won't see a lot of sedans on Gem State roads.

Check out our entire list here. Welcome to Idaho. Please act responsively. We don't want to send you back!

