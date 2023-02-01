Idaho Senators Seek to Stop Biden’s: “Vendetta Against Gun Rights”

Idaho's two United States Senators are uniting against another gun grab by President Biden's Administration. Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo, along with Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, sponsored the Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today (SHORT) Act, which will remove the taxation, registration, and regulatory requirements in the National Firearms Act (NFA).

The senators say this bill is necessary for response to Biden's Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives decision on pistol brace attachments. At the same time, it may not seem like a big deal, but the new requirement is that owners register or remove the brace in 6 months or 120 days.

Idaho Senator Jim Risch held nothing back in describing the threat to the Second Amendment.

“This Administration’s vendetta against lawful gun ownership is a gross violation of Constitutional rights. A federal gun registry has no place in America, yet this Administration is forcing millions of law-abiding Americans to either register these commonly owned firearms or become felons,” said Risch.

Senator Mike Crapo expressed reasoning for the SHORT ACT.

“As the Biden Administration continues to seek creative methods of advancing their anti-gun agenda, Congress must be resolute and oppose all efforts to undermine Second Amendment rights,” said Crapo. “Burdening law-abiding Americans with additional firearm restrictions is not the answer to safeguarding the public.”

The issue of gun rights has been one of the focal points of the Biden Administration and their Congressional Democratic allies. Republicans in Congress have moved to limit any attempt to bring back the assault weapons ban passed in the 1990s but it has since expired. We will update you on this story as it develops.

