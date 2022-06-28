Idaho Senator Meets With Zelensky and 82nd Airborne Division

Idaho's hardworking U.S. Senator Jim Risch, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine. The senator met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Senator Risch shared his thoughts on his visit in a press release.

"It was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy this weekend to discuss the ongoing Russian assault against Ukraine. I’ve been in many war zones, but I’ve never been to one where I’ve seen people rebuilding as the war continues. The Ukrainian people are incredibly resilient, endlessly adaptable, and courageously willing to fight. We cannot let them down."

The senator continued to remind Americans how important our aid to Ukraine is in making a difference. He toured the country including visiting the cities of Kyiv, Irpin, and Hostomel.

Senator Risch is one of the most influential members in the Senate. His committee oversees our country's relationships with other countries.

Senator Risch Meets the Troops

Senator Risch continues his work touring Europe meeting with military leaders and members of the Army's elite 82 Airborne Division. The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to drain worldwide resources. Gas and food prices have skyrocketed since the war began. Senator Risch, as well at other senators, represent the people to ensure that the money sent to help Ukraine goes to the right places.

The Biden Administration has continued to ask for more and more military aid to help Ukraine fight Russia. The war appears to be at a stalemate as both sides continue to fight each other.

