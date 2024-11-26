Idaho Leads the Way: Protecting Women’s Sports and Defining Gender

Idaho has a political reputation as a state that loves individual freedom and limited government. Although the state is dominated by the Republican party, it hasn't been known as a social conservative lightning rod like states such as Alabama or South Carolina.

However, that perception is changing due to Idaho's role in protecting the sanctity of women playing women in sports. The state was the first in the country to pass a law protecting biological women from biological men playing in their sports.

Beauan Maltby Beauan Maltby loading...

Governor Little appeared with Riley Gains to sign an executive order protecting women athletes. Today, Idaho's Conservative Republican senators have joined forces to protect women from men at the federal level.

Senators Return To Work On Capitol Hill Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker loading...

Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have written a bill defining men, women, gender, and sex into legislation. The goal of the bill is to highlight biology over ideology. The bill is called the Defining Male and Female Act.

The move comes after the incredible Red Wave of Republican dominance in the recent presidential and congressional elections. In his speeches and highly successful television ads, President Trump championed protections for female athletes.

Idaho's two senators are not alone; Senators Roger Marshall and Cindy Hyde-Smith are backing the bill.

Democrats continue to challenge social norms by backing men playing women in women's sports. As the liberals move further to the left, the Republicans continue to represent the values of America.

We'll update you on this story as it develops across the country and the state.

No Surprise: Idaho Named One Of The Most Patriotic States In America Idaho was named one of the most Patriotic states in the country! Some states in the surrounding area made the list, as well. These states proudly wear their red, white, and blue and know all the lyrics to America The Beautiful. Let's check it out, shall we? Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Patriots and Potatoes Star, Idaho Idahoans gather to honor America's Heroes Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER