President Trump’s Direction Is Moving Idaho to the Right Side

America is seeing massive change due to the transition from the Biden Administration to the Trump Administration. The Biden Administration had a star-crossed relationship with the Gem State. Their justice department sued the state over the Right to Life Law. Idaho was the first state sued after the Dobbs decision in the Supreme Court. ￼

On the other hand, Biden awarded billions of dollars to the government to expand the Micron facility. The change in political climate has changed dramatically, benefiting Idaho. As we've profiled here, President Trump praises Idaho and Governor Brad Little.

Securing the border was the most significant issue in the 2024 election. The Trump Administration's efforts significantly reduced illegal border crossings. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue declared on Fox News Idaho was a border state. Governor Little has sent Idaho State Troopers to the border to help secure it.

Credit: YouTube / Brad Little for Governor Credit: YouTube / Brad Little for Governor loading...

The governor announced a new Executive Order 2025-03, the Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Act.

"The State of Idaho proudly and unequivocally supports the efforts of President Donald Trump both to increase border security and to ensure the immigration laws on the books are followed. No other state has completed more missions to border states than Idaho, and we have expressed our support for the administration's decisive action in cracking down on illegal immigrants who pose the greatest danger to our citizens," Governor Little said.

The move to secure the border continues to help those who've advocated for a more secure border. The partnership between Idaho and the Trump Administration continues to improve the life of every Idahoan.

How long before President Trump visits Idaho?

Brad Little Has Teased That Donald Trump Is Meeting With Him Could this conversation be about Trump's love for potatoes? Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Big Brad Little Waves His Chainsaw for Elon Could Elon and Brad Little become friends soon? Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM