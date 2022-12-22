Idaho’s Conservative Senators Vote No On Biden’s Massive Budget

Despite the efforts of Idaho's two conservative senators, it looks like President Biden's irresponsible budget will pass. The good news is that the government will have enough money. However, the information is that the current proposal does nothing to fight the president's runaway inflation that has caused so much pain to Idaho and the rest of the nation.

Senator Jim Risch issued a statement detailing the politically correct pork inside the bill.

“At a time when Idahoans are facing the highest prices in decades, it is insulting for Congress to spend another $1.7 trillion that will add fuel to the inflationary fire. The 4,155 pages of this monstrous bill include billions for liberal priorities and pet project giveaways.

"We have got to rein in government spending, abandon earmarks, and treat taxpayer dollars with respect. This omnibus dramatically missed that mark.”

The $1.7 trillion FY 2023 Omnibus bill “ fulfills 98 percent of Democratic Member requests” and includes $5 billion for over 3,200 liberal pet projects including:

Over $800 million for housing for illegal immigrants ;

; $2 million for a wax museum in Baltimore ;

; $750,000 to provide “workforce development programs and supportive services for Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles”;

$3.6 million for a Michelle Obama Trail in Georgia; and

Preventative language to ensure no funding for Customs and Border Protection is used to improve border security.

Senator Mike Crapo agreed that this bill is not good for Idaho.

“Instead of moving forward with individual spending bills to allow members of Congress to separate good policy from bad, we are once again having to vote on a single bill that will unfortunately add to our unsustainable debt crisis. The omnibus appropriations package contains some good policies I have supported and championed, like robust support for our servicemembers and their missions, and support for homeless veterans. It also includes legislation I authored as the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, including important legislation to strengthen retirement savings and improve federal health programs."

Biden's victory avoids a government shutdown and prevents a tougher road for him when the new Congress is sworn in next year.

