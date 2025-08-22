It's America's largest retailer, and they have several locations in Idaho. Idahoans trust their retailers to make sure the products that are sold and the food they buy are safe for use and consumption. The federal government has several agencies dedicated to keeping our food supply safe.

But what happens when there is a mistake, big or small, that endangers the food supply to American consumers? The FDA and the USDA issue recalls in an effort to protect the public.

If you love seafood and shop at Walmart, you'll want to continue reading because the chain has issued a recall concerning radioactive shrimp. Yes, we did write "radioactive shrimp."

Getty Images / Win McNamee Getty Images / Win McNamee loading...

The FDA shared what to look for concerning the brand of shrimp sold at Walmart under the Great Value Brand.

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Additionally, On August 21, Southwind Foods, LLC initiated a recall of multiple brands of raw and cooked frozen shrimp. The bagged, frozen shrimp product was offered for sale between July 17 – August 8, 2025, to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, MA, MN, PA, UT, VA, WA.

The FDA says they're concerned about Cesium-137 levels. They've stated in their current release that levels are not at excessive levels, but long-term exposure can cause cancer.

What is Cesium-137? According to this link, it is a manmade radioactive isotope that can live for over thirty years.

The FDA says if you have purchased the product, do not serve it and throw it away. If you believe you've been contaminated by consuming the product, call your health care professional.

