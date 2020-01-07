Idaho Slips To #11 in Growth

Idaho has fallen from number 5 to number 11 in growth according to a new study. This report certainly runs counter to the prevalent narrative that everyone is moving to the Gem State. The Growth Report was put together by the folks at U-haul who track growth based on vehicles that are rented and returned. Idaho drops six spots from No. 5 ranking a year ago, yet it continues to be among the country’s most consistent states for growth. It ranked 14th in 2017, seventh in 2016 and 21st in 2015.

Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.

According to the report, Idaho arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks were up almost 2% while departures were up almost 3% compared to the state’s 2018 numbers. Despite a larger bump in departures, arrivals still accounted for 50.5% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Idaho to make it the No. 11 state for netting do-it-yourself movers.'

The top five states for growth according to U-Haul were Florida #1, Texas #2, North Carolina #3, South Carolina #4, and Washington #5. The bottom five states are Pennsylvania, #46, Massachusets #47, Michigan #48, California #49, and Illinois at #50.

The information was determined by the rental of one way truck from U-Haul to the individual states. Jobs and quality of life were the main reasons for the move to Florida.