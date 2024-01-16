Idaho Stunned: Vivek Ramaswamy Drops from the Race and Endorses…

In a stunning turn of events that took the country by surprise and has left Idaho's political landscape buzzing, Vivek Ramaswamy, the presidential candidate known for his commitment to truth and the "America First" movement, has announced the abrupt suspension of his campaign.

In a video message last night that is now going viral, Ramaswamy disclosed his reasons for stepping back from the race, citing a lack of a viable path to victory, and then fully endorsing another presidential candidate. The move has sparked conversations among conservatives in Idaho, where many were closely following Ramaswamy's bid for the presidency.

Watch Ramaswamy's surprise announcement here:

However, the real shocker came when Ramaswamy revealed that he had reached out to former President Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory and offer his full endorsement.

In his address last night, Ramaswamy mentions that there are only two "America First" candidates in this presidential race — referring to himself and Donald J. Trump.

Notably, Ramaswamy leaves no room for confusion when expressing his thoughts on Nikki Haley...

With the unexpected departure of Vivek Ramaswamy from the presidential race, many Idahoans who had put their trust in him are now likely to shift their allegiance toward the already victorious Donald Trump.

As Boise residents take in the news, numerous questions are starting to surface in our communities: How will this reshape the political landscape? Was there a substantial following for Vivek Ramaswamy among Idahoans? Will Idaho lean more towards supporting Trump, Ron DeSantis, or Nikki Haley?

