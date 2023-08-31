Idaho Climbs to Top 10 States for Having the Most Gun Purchases
It's not just a stereotype; it's a fact. Idaho stands as a bastion of firearm ownership in America.
Recent data from 24/7 Wall St. reveals that Idaho ranks 7th among U.S. states in terms of having the most gun purchases per person, solidifying the idea that owning a firearm is absolutely "Idahoan."
In an even more recent update from World Population Review, Idaho is 5th on their list for having the most guns per capita, and climbing this year — reporting higher gun sales than most other states.
But what drives this need for firearms in our state? It's more than just hunting or self-defense; it's deeply woven into the Idahoan identity.
In Idaho, self-reliance is a way of life and firearms represent a symbol of self-sufficiency and preparedness. Idahoans are fiercely protective of their constitutional rights, particularly the Second Amendment, viewing it as a pillar of their liberty.
Those are likely big reasons as to why Idaho has secured a spot among the top states in the country for firearm purchases per capita: 78.6 gun purchases per 1,000 people, totaling an estimated 137,864 firearm background checks approximately every six months. This data, as reported by 24/7 Wall St. and the World Population Review.
Also, Idaho's outdoor heritage, which includes hunting and shooting sports, further amplifies the importance of firearms. They're not just tools; they're a means of recreation and a way to connect with the land.
In short, owning a gun in Idaho is a reflection of a unique way of life that celebrates self-sufficiency, personal liberty, and a deep connection to the great outdoors.