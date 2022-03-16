There are quite a few towns in the Treasure Valley, located very near to one another.

Yet, each of them are so unique and different in their own ways.

Take Boise and Kuna, for instance. The traveling time from one town to the other is roughly 30-45 minutes, but one is a bustling city with tall buildings on every corner and the other is a farming town, with miles and miles of fields and crops.

It literally feels like you’re in an entirely different world, let alone a short drive away.

So we were wondering, what would the towns in the Boise area look like… if they were actually dog breeds?

Well, buckle up! If there’s one thing dogs love, it’s going for a scenic ride.

WHAT IF: The Towns in Idaho Were Actually Dog Breeds? [Pictures] Each of the towns in the Treasure Valley area are so unique, so we were curious what kind of dogs they'd be... and the results are pretty hilariously accurate!

