Idaho’s 4 Favorite Dogs Also Ranked Most Affectionate in America

We recently covered the most popular dog breeds in Idaho, and it turns out that 4 of our favorite dog breeds are not only popular here, but they're also rated among the most friendly, loving, and affectionate dog breeds in America!

Beyond being friendly and affectionate dogs, 3 of the 4 breeds perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and active families, too, which is perfect for most Idahoans.

The referenced list of affectionate dog breeds is from Pets Radar.

For families in the Gem State seeking a four-legged friend to join in their escapades or individuals craving a loyal and intelligent companion, choosing an affectionate breed is key.

Now, while 3 of these breeds are perfect matches for Idaho's outdoor enthusiasts, one—the Bulldog—leans more toward relaxation than rigorous activity. But hey, for those who enjoy a laid-back lifestyle (and who doesn't love a good snooze?), Bulldogs make excellent snuggle buddies.

They're still a very popular dog breed in Idaho, but because of their limited stamina and endurance, and because they're notorious for their short-nosed structure and breathing difficulties, they're generally better-suited for a more relaxed lifestyle.

But Idaho families are known for active lifestyles and their love of outdoor activities, and having a dog by their side only enhances their experiences and adventures. So, what dog is "the perfect Idaho dog?"

Keep scrolling for a list of dogs that have been ranked the most popular dog breeds for Idaho lifestyles!

