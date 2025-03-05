Idaho: Exploring The Top 25 Best Places To Live In The Gem State

At one time, our state was a remote unknown among fifty in the United States of America. The Gem State was a hidden treasure for celebrities who wanted to be left alone. As we all know, those days are gone thanks to Idaho's continued dedication to protecting traditional American values. ￼

Unlike smaller northeastern states, Idaho is a vast, large territory encompassing massive land. Most of the land is either filled with mountains or deserts. The state comprises areas of population such as the Treasure Valley, the Magic Valley, North Idaho, Eastern Idaho, and other smaller population bases.

Idahoans love to brag about their new or old hometowns. Folks outside the Treasure Valley complain about our area, calling us the 'great state of Ada.' Did you know most of our state's population lives in the Treasure Valley?

The Gem State is home to world-class skiing, majestic lakes, and mountains that are the envy of any country in Europe. Can you pick one area, town, or city that is the best place to live in Idaho?

Perhaps you're new to Idaho, or you haven't had the opportunity to see its enormous beauty. Or you're considering moving here and can't figure out your landing spot. Check out the list below to preview the top twenty-five places to live in Idaho. Let us know what you think of number three.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Idaho using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

