Have you ever found yourself lost or searching for a ride? In Idaho, public transportation is limited, so most people rely on their own vehicles to get to work and other places. People here like both big trucks and electric cars.

But what do you do if your car is in an accident or needs repairs? Most people don’t have a spare vehicle. Some can rent or borrow a car from a parent, friend, or family member.

If you don’t have those options, how do you get to work, church, or school? In the past, people used taxis to get around. Now, there are many ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

If you’ve ever ridden in one of those vehicles, it can be quite the adventure. Have you ever had a driver who was a character?

Uber Passenger Hit With $600 Charge After Getting Stuck in Snow Storm Getty Images loading...

Perhaps they were playing some weird music, or they wouldn’t stop talking? The Uber/Lyft industry has made a lot of money for both drivers and those companies.

There is one drawback to using a ride-share car.

Whether it happens often or rarely, people inevitably forget an item like a phone or wallet. Have you lived through the fear of leaving an item in a Taxi, Uber, or Lyft? The biggest two items that cause the most anxiety has to be a wallet and a phone. For those who haven't had that experience, we've created a list of the most common items left in those vehicles. Our goal is to make sure you don't join the regret club: getting out of a vehicle primed for your next adventure, then suddenly realizing you left something in the car and pulling away.

Most Commonly Forgotten Items in Ubers in 2025 Here is a Look Inside the Lost and Found Index for Items Left in Uber Vehicles. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

