The controversial topic of illegal immigration has been one of the most talked-about issues during the 2026 Idaho legislative season. Two weeks ago, a group of Idaho Conservatives outlined their plan to hold those entering and working in the state illegally accountable.

Last week, business leaders from agriculture, hospitality, construction, and other industries released a report they say shows their industries are dependent on illegal labor.

It will be a well-watched session to see which side prevails. Idaho Conservatives are looking to document who is and isn’t legally in the state using state schools, hospitals, and other state services.

Utah, like Idaho, is having a similar debate on illegal labor. However, the Utah House has moved on legislation denying state aid to folks who are in the state and country illegally.

KSL reports that HB88, the bill, passed the Utah House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee with a vote of 7-3. It now moves on to the full House for consideration. The bill would require proof of living in America to be eligible for public funds and services.

Last year, Idaho passed a similar measure, HB135, that enhanced restrictions on noncitizens receiving public assistance. The move by the two Mountain West states echoes the Trump Administration’s pronouncement of expelling those living in the country illegally.

Both Republican and Democratic political operatives are watching to see if the Utah bill and others in Idaho will become law. If tougher immigration laws are passed it will be a victory for the president and his supporters across the country. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

LOOK: States sending the most people to Utah Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Utah using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

22 Popular Food Items Gone Forever at Idaho Stores As the new year begins, we're looking back at some of the foods that were discontinued in 2025. You won't find these items in stock at regular Idaho retailers anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart