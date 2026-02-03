February is the shortest month of the year. Usually, the month is filled with winter activities, including shoveling snow and driving on snow-covered roads. This year has not been a good year for snowfall in the Gem State. So if there’s no snow, what can you look forward to during this month?

February is Black History Month, and it is also the month we celebrate past and current presidents of the United States of America. The month is also home to Valentine’s Day, when ladies anxiously await a special gift of flowers, dinners, and candy.

We live in challenging times for both men and women. Is there a perfect present for that special loved one that will make them smile? If so, who can afford a great gift during these challenging economic times?

ELEVATE YOUR LOVE! The Caldwell-based company, which is family owned, is giving you the opportunity to win a $250 gift card to spend on your favorite sweetie. Thankfully, our friends at Young Elevator and Kevin Miller have the special solution for your favorite Valentine,The Caldwell-based company, which is family owned, is giving you the opportunity to win a $250 gift card to spend on your favorite sweetie.

What do you have to do? Simply email Kevin Miller in 100 words or fewer, explaining why your honey deserves the money. Make sure you use the subject line ELEVATE YOUR LOVE! What’s Kevin’s email?

Kevin Miller will announce the card winner on February 13th during his morning show.

He looks forward to reading your emails and finding that special someone who really needs a great Valentine's Day.

A special thanks to Young Elevator for providing this very special gift for KIDO Talk Radio listeners. You can read more about their work here.

