It’s the time of year when everything is political. The only topic folks in the Northwest haven’t touched on on talk radio is Greenland.

Let’s face it, some parts of Washington, Utah, and our beloved Idaho resemble parts of that Arctic nation. NATO will not be coming to the Mountain West or the Pacific Northwest.

Idaho may not be perfect, but compared to the other states in our region, it’s the best place to live, and we will prove it to you in 5 truthful points.

Idaho Is More Affordable Than Washington State

The Gem State isn’t cheap anymore, thanks to the massive number of Americans flooding into Idaho. COVID martial law drove folks away from their ancestral homes. The resulting migration has raised home prices throughout the state. Eagle, Idaho, is close to the average home price of over $1 million.

Idahoans Love America

The folks in Washington State are struggling with Democratic leadership that has decided to raise taxes. Higher taxes for individuals and businesses have driven businesses away from Washington.

Idaho is the exact opposite: Republicans run the state, cut taxes, and limit regulation on new and existing businesses. Idaho politicians are not trying to tax tobacco users out of existence with an insane 90% plus tax.

Washington Anti Business / Idaho Pro Business

The Seattle area is among the most competitive in the world when it comes to revenue and business. Those dynamics are changing due to the Trump Administration cutting federal dollars to Washington.

Boise, Meridian, Nampa continue build large industrial complexes due to international businesses moving into the Treasure Valley.

Washington Crime Out of Control / Idaho Law and Order

Idaho is one of the safest states in the country. Thousands of retired law enforcement officers move to Idaho to enjoy their golden years. The streets are safe, unlike Seattle and other parts of Washington.

There is no defund-the-police movement in the Gem State. Washingtonians fear for their lives as people poop on the streets throughout the Evergreen State.

Family Comes First In Idaho / Washington Not So Much

Idaho cities are filled with churches, schools, and other community centers. Family first is how many Idahoans choose to live. Washington liberal politicians continue to pass anti-family legislation. Idaho has a law protecting girls' sports against boys, while that is not the case in Washington State.

36 of the Worst Idaho License Plate Rejections From 2025 We have to admit that we don't understand all of these, but the ones that we do really make us question why someone would want these on their car. This isn't even all of them - we were sent 28 pages with 25 to 30 submissions on each page of rejected personalized plates from 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird

Biggest Red Flags About Living in Washington State Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

The 'Super Flu' Invades Idaho Can we not do this, please? Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM