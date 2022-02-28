Idaho Women Veterans Memorial Set to Honor Fallen Caldwell Hero

The Idaho Division of Veterans Services just announced that the Idaho Women Veterans Memorial will be constructed at the Idaho Veterans Garden in Caldwell. According to the post, “the Memorial will be a tribute to Idaho’s first woman killed in combat, Carrie French, from Caldwell.”

According to the Idaho Veterans Garden website, Carrie French graduated from Caldwell High School in 2004 before enlisting in the Army. On June 5th, 2005, French was killed by a bomb on the side of the road in Iraq while on a supply mission convoy. She was the first Idaho woman killed in war at the age of 19.

“Carrie has been described by those closest to her as fiercely loyal, deeply caring and a friend to everyone,” the Idaho Division of Veteran Services said in their post.

According to the Idaho Veterans Garden website, there’s no photo available just yet as to what the finished Memorial will look like. They do, however, have information on the artist tasked with the piece. His name is Benjamin Victor and according to his biography at BenjaminVictor.com, he is the “youngest artist ever to have a sculpture in our Nation’s foremost collection, the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol.”

The Idaho Veterans Garden is taking donations in various tiers that support the site of the memorial, offering locals a chance to be a part of Idaho history. According to their site, donations start at just $10 but if you donate a minimum of $10,000 you could have a brick on the walkway of the memorial. If you’re feeling generous and donate a minimum of $50,000, you will have a bronze plaque placed with the Memorial.

“The Idaho Women Veterans Memorial will convey Carrie's spirit but it will represent more than just one woman,” said the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.

“The Memorial will honor the camaraderie experienced by those who serve together in the U.S. military.”

