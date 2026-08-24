The skies in Canyon County will be filled with the sound of freedom, patriotic noises, and classic songs that have inspired so many.

The event is so big that it is one of the largest military airshows in the country. However, the air show in Nampa isn’t produced by the United States Air Force; it’s a hometown museum showcasing America’s wartime heroes.

Photo by Nick Trentham on Unsplash black and yellow plane on the sky

What's Going On In Nampa This Weekend?

It’s the 24th Annual Warbird Roundup this Saturday and Sunday at the Warhawk Museum in Nampa. The show will showcase 25 participating warbirds along with many historic aircraft on display throughout the large area. These planes, other vehicles, and a host of other items will be on display for the public.

Why Is This Event So Important to Idahoans?

Without our freedom fighters and flyers, Americans would not be free. The country is currently at war with our long-time nemesis, the Iranians. Most of the fighting has taken place in the air, meaning that without the history of air combat, we wouldn’t have the dominance we enjoy today.

Photo by Boston Public Library on Unsplash the lion king movie poster

What Planes will be in Nampa?

According to the museum, the following planes will be flying and on display.

P-51 Mustangs, including the Boise Bee

P-38 Lightning “Honey Bunny”

P-40 Warhawks

B-25J Mitchell

P-47D Thunderbolt “Dottie Mae”

F8F Bearcat

T-6 Texans and other training aircraft

What you can't bring

Weapons of any kind. There will be a bag check at the admission gate.

Guests are encouraged to bring camping chairs as outside seating is not provided.

Limited seating is available inside the museum.

Umbrellas and shade tents are not permitted as they block the view for other guests.

Outside food and drink are not permitted. There will be vendors available and water fountains in the museum. Baby formula, etc., is permitted.

How large is the Roundup?

The event is the largest two day airshow in Idaho according to their website. We also believe this is one of the largest historical air shows in the country. Want more a preview of this weekend's event? Take a look below at our exclusive photos.

Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Idaho's Top 20 Public High Schools 2026 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals