Idahoans Continue to Waste Time and Money on These Plates

There's a big business that most prudent Idahoans avoid, yet we can't seem to avoid it because we see it everywhere. Some folks are so addicted to buying this product that it's the first thing they purchase when they move to Idaho.

The business is the license plate business. Although it is disappointing when people move to our state and keep their former state license plates, why would anyone who moved to Idaho be proud of their California, Washington, or Delaware plates?

Drivers of vehicles large and small usually buy plates with a number dictated by the state. Some who believe in causes, want to support a cause or want to let people know they're in state government or served in the military buy a specialized plate.

One wonders why people spend so much money on things they never see. Perhaps it's vanity, pride, or an important message.

The more specialized the plate, the higher the cost, and the higher the cost to renew it every few years. Others who move to Idaho pay extra to have personalized plates that celebrate a name, a place, or perhaps their favorite team.

I once saw a big crimson pickup truck with Roll Tide plates.

We can confirm that this person is not a Boise State football fan! The state of Idaho requires fans of specialized plates to meet specific criteria.

There are 24 special program plates.

From the state's website:

The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offers special license plates for:

Special interests, including charities.

Organizations, including colleges.

Military veterans.

Historic and custom vehicles.

For example, special interest plates are available for:

Agriculture.

Idaho Mountain Biking.

The Potato.

Support Our Troops.

White Water Rafting.

Youth.

Here is the link if you're considering the cost of a personal or specialized plate.

Here's a link for you to go through the process of looking at a personalized plate.

