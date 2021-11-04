Idahoans Should Check Homes for Recalled Walmart Home Spray

Have you ever heard the phrase "it's to die for", when someone is speaking of something that they love? Perhaps it's too soon to draw these types of parallels, but imagine loving a scent so much, it killed you? There's nothing funny about this crazy incident that has happened four times here in the United States but there's an unlikely recall that has Walmart and health officials suggesting you check your shelves, Idaho.

Better Homes and Gardens, a popular brand sold at Walmart locations, has produced about 4,000 bottles of an essential oil infused aromatherapy room spray. The bottle has a "gemstone" inside of it which, according to the Centers for Disease Control, contain a bacteria which is both rare and contagious.

So what exactly happens if you come in contact with this bacteria tied to this spray, imported from India? The bacteria is known to cause "Whitmore's Disease", or, Melioidosis which leads to intense coughing, chest pain, high fever--and has killed four in the U.S. because of this spray. Annually, only about 12 people will die of this.

Here's the most important thing to know, if you bought this spray, which was being sold at 55 U.S. Walmart stores AND online at walmart.com, you need to dispose of it right away. Bottles of the Lavender and Chamomile sprays were sampled and recalled.

If you return the product to your local Walmart store, you will even be given a $20 gift card to the store. Just double-bag the bottle in zip lock bags before returning to the stores.

While you're at Walmart, here is what you can expect at the popular store for upcoming holiday shopping:

Walmart's Deals For Days: Day 1 With the first wave of "Black Friday" deals, you can expect these items to be on sale! Walmart plans to roll these out on November 3rd

Walmart's Deals For Days: Day 2 Day 2 of "Deals for Days" is going to include a different group of items on sale! The projected launch date for this is November 10th!