Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant: Ranked One of America’s Greatest

Sushi, anyone? Boise and the Treasure Valley offer a variety of amazing restaurants, with several earning a reputation for serving "out-of-this-world" sushi — among them, is a Boise restaurant recognized for being among the greatest sushi places in America.

There's an article from Stacker that shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and we were immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for the state of Idaho.

Before we reveal the number one sushi restaurant in Idaho, we thought it was interesting that Stacker shared more about sushi's history in America. Here's what they said...

Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash loading...

“Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant's sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who'd bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors.”

And so on and so forth, sushi became incredibly popular and now (according to Stacker) there are 16,000 sushi restaurants throughout the country.

And that includes Boise! So, who ranks #1 for sushi?

勇佐々木 勇佐々木 loading...

Kyoto Japanese Steak House at 6002 W Fairview Avenue in Boise.

I've never been to Kyoto Japanese Steak House, but I'm feeling like checking it out now! Personally, I’m not a huge fan of sushi (don’t come at me), but it looks like they offer a wide variety of other dishes and an incredibly fun experience for everyone, whether sushi is your thing or not.

Google Maps | Kyoto Japanese Steak House Google Maps | Kyoto Japanese Steak House loading...

Boise Doesn't Have to Travel Far to Enjoy the Best Sushi in Idaho Love Food recently published a list titled the "Best Sushi Joint in Every State." Sometimes national publications miss the mark, but this time around they hit the nail on the head! Their #1 pick was the same as the pick by locals in the popular "Boise Food Finds" Facebook group! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Idaho's #1 Thai Restaurant is One of the Best in the Country Photos of Mai Thai Restaurant's delicious food! Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart