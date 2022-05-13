Idaho’s Baby Formula Shortage Has Brought MANY Issues to Light

There’s a national shortage in baby formula right now – in fact, 40% is currently out of stock across America.

According to The Atlantic, this is a twentyfold increase since the first half of 2021.

They reported that, “as parents have started to stockpile formula, retailers such as Walgreens, CVS and Target have all moved to limit purchases.”

This is extremely alarming for a number of reasons, and it is leaving parents everywhere desperate and panicked, as they search for food to feed their children during this crisis.

However, there is one extremely frustrating and ignorant conversation that this shortage has brought up and it should be squashed immediately.

Wait, what conversation?

When the reports started coming in, stating that the formula shortage is an issue that can not be ignored for any longer, unwarranted and unwelcome comments also began flowing.

Many people began saying things like – mothers should just breastfeed their children instead, because that’s free.

Hold on.

Do these people think that women can just breastfeed on demand, all the time?

Do these people… not actually know how the female body works?

Well, as it turns out, no.

No, they don’t.

How is the internet reacting to this?

As you can imagine: hilariously and without remorse.

If there’s one thing we can always rely on, it’s for strangers on the internet to absolutely decimate someone, when they’ve said something entirely idiotic.

Read below for the reactions. Hopefully they will provide some education and different perspectives on this topic, if you were previously unaware.

But basically, don’t be that person.

Busy This Saturday? Join Idahoans in a March on the State Capitol The "Bans Off Our Bodies" Rally is happening nationwide, and in downtown Boise this weekend.

How Safe is Idaho Compared to the Rest of the Country? Is Idaho actually a safe place to live?

The Safest Towns in Idaho in 2021 SafeWise is back with their 2021 Safest Cities reports. How did the Treasure Valley stack up when it came to the rankings that accounted for population, income, violent crime and property crime rates? Here's a look at the Top 10 safest cities and where our area ranked in the entire study.