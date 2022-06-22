Idaho’s Clif Bar Sold to Chicago Based Company

One of Idaho's most unique products has been sold to a Chicago-based company. Although their soon-to-be old company headquarters is in California, Cliff Bar's has been an Idaho favorite since building its food manufacturing facility in Twin Falls several years ago.

The Wall Street Journal and the Boise Dev report that Mondelēz International, Inc has purchased the company for $2.9 billion. The iconic brands that Mondelez now owns are Clif, Luna, and Clif Kid. The purchase will expand the company's food business to over $1 billion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Clif Bar & Company's iconic brands and passionate employees into the Mondelēz International family," said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International, in a release. "This transaction further advances our ambition to lead the future of snacking by winning in chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks as we continue to scale our high-growth snack bar business. As a leader and innovator in well-being and sustainable snacking in the U.S, Clif Bar & Company embodies our purpose to 'empower people to snack right,' and we look forward to advancing this important work with Clif's committed colleagues in the years ahead."

The company tells the Journal that they plan to keep their two manufacturing plants in Idaho and Indiana. The news that Cliff Bar's Twin Falls facility is staying in Idaho is good news for the Gem State.

Who started Cliff Bar?

The company began as a dream in 1992 by Gary Erickson. He believed that folks would need something to fuel them during a 175 mile bicycle ride. He and his mom began baking the first version of Clif Bars using her oven. From humble beginnings, to a selling the company for $2.9 billion Erickson has lived truly lived the dream. You can read more about the history of Clif Bars here.

