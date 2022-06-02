Idaho’s Favorite Eating Tour, Indulge Boise, is Back!

After a two year pandemic hiatus, Indulge Boise is excited to be back in action. "Savor the best of Idaho with a variety of tour experiences, dates and times in Boise, Eagle/Meridian, Sun Valley and McCall. Enjoy an exclusive tour of the city's culinary scene, while discovering the fascinating history, culture and architecture."

These tours are a fun and delicious way to share a special date night, show off to your friends and family, learn about the area or treat out of town guests.

BoiseDev recently wrote about Indulge Boise's comback saying, "After two years, Indulge Boise is welcoming guests back for their grand reopening on June 3rd, 2022.

Indulge Boise’s Food Tours is a family-friendly experience that provides guests with the chance to visit some of Boise’s most iconic places and eat at some of the finest restaurants in the area."

There are currently three tour options:

"Downtown Boise Brunch and Arts Tour - Explore Downtown Boise, sample selections from award-winning chefs & learn about the culinary scene during this unique foodie experience.

Capital City Culinary and Culture Tour - Discover Idaho's charming Capital City via a walking journey through the heartbeat of the city's capitol district and historic neighborhoods.

BODO on the Greenbelt Savor and Sip Tour - A multi-course savor and sip progressive dining experience designed to highlight diverse local cuisine in Boise's BoDo neighborhood"

They also have VIP and private tour options available. If you love food, trying new things and earning some culture along the way, this is a great thing to check out. Learn more and schedule here Indulge Boise. Keep scrolling for more amazing and iconic restaurants and eateries in Idaho.

