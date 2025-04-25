Idaho Gives Processed Snacks the Boot—Even If They’re Delicious

I'm sure you've heard the old saying, "You are what you eat. Or please don't tell me how they make the sausage!" For years, Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials have enjoyed multi-colored and flavored junk food, from chips to candy. California banned certain chemicals and dyes from popular food items a year ago.

Have you ever read the ingredients in some of your favorite fast-food items? Did you know that the cup of soup that tastes so good contains petroleum? Talk about a new meaning to laxatives or flushing your system out! ￼

Americans have complained for years about the massive amount of addictive and harmful chemicals within the nation's food supply. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to 'Make America Healthy Again' if the Senate confirmed him.

The HHS Secretary wasted no time in issuing a realistic timetable to rid our food supply of petroleum-based and synthetic dyes from our grocery shelves. As pretty as that candy looks, hot pink or bright purple is not its natural color.

The FDA has provided a detailed plan for cleaning up our food supply. They're looking to help food companies transition from artificial dyes to natural ones within a concerted timeline.

Popular dyes found in your favorite candies, like Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B, will have their authorization revoked. FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2 will be removed from shelves and food by the end of the year.

Secretary Kennedy held nothing back in his contempt for food companies using these chemicals. “These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development.

That era is coming to an end. We’re restoring gold-standard science, applying common sense, and beginning to earn back the public’s trust. And we’re doing it by working with industry to get these toxic dyes out of the foods our families eat every day.”

Wondering what foods with have a major alteration or be removed entirely? Look for your favorite snack thanks to Cheapism.

