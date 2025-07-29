Whoever said, 'you are what you eat,' certainly was ahead of their time. Years ago, Idahoans feasted on delights from pizza, chocolate, ice cream, and a plethora of delicious junk food. People ate for taste until the benefits of healthy eating were revealed through years of research.

Today, we have an abundance of information relating to the foods we eat. Many folks still love fast food, while others practice eating clean. Do you want to eat healthily? No need to read a ton of books, look at your phone for the latest video from YouTube or Facebook.

Want to lose weight? Have a healthy heart? Looking to gain muscle? There's a diet and food selection program for anything you need. However, as we've noted above, certain foods can harm your physical health.

Are there foods that can hurt your mental health? We've heard of the concept of emotional eating, but can you be eating foods that damage your brain? Your memory?

A new report from health.com says foods that contain certain items could have a detrimental effect on your memory. We all know, whether we're old or young, that too much salt and sugar negatively impacts the body.

'Regularly eating certain foods, such as sugary foods and drinks, processed meats, fried foods, artificial sweeteners, and refined carbs, can negatively impact brain health, including your memory.'

Want to help your memory and overall health? The article recommends eating whole foods like fruits and vegetables instead of candy and chips. Refined carbs and foods heavy in sugar can hurt your brain function. A sound body and a sound mind begin with sound nutrition.

The Worst Foods For Brain Health in Idaho