Some people view food as merely food that fuels their bodily needs. They eat to live, not live to eat. On the other hand, food is a massive business on radio, television, and social media. Preparing food is visually pleasing, attracting millions, if not billions, of viewers.

Have you ever tasted something so delicious that you only discovered it contained exotic ingredients? We've all heard jokes about alligators or rattlesnakes that taste like chicken.

As we've reported here, the FDA is cleaning up what's in processed foods. I don't think you or Kevin Miller will miss Red Dye #2. However, some folks eat weird items as much as most of us in Idaho chow down on potato chips. Whether you watch Shark Tank or the Food Network, we'll all see the rise of people eating strange plants or bugs.

Don't Swallow Stinkbugs

That's right. Some folks like to eat insects, such as chocolate-covered grasshoppers or crickets. I doubt there's a large audience for cockroaches flavored with chocolate, but you never know these days.

How many people love to eat bugs? According to a story from PBS, over eighty percent of people worldwide eat bugs, insects, or creepy crawly things. The report says over a million insects and over seventeen hundred are edible. We'd say most Idahoans prefer a steak over bugs for dinner. Eating bugs brings a new meaning to chew all your food before you swallow.

If one chooses to eat bugs, so be it, but what happens if you're food contains bugs, insects, or poop that you don't know about it? Are there foods more than likely to be filled with these crawly little monsters?

Look at the list we've put together to help you avoid insect indigestion.

