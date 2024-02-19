Idaho’s “Most Famous Restaurant” Among the Best in America

Idaho is home to so many incredible restaurants, many of which are located right here in the Boise area, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen recently.

Brian A. | Google Maps (Epi's A Basque Restaurant) Brian A. | Google Maps (Epi's A Basque Restaurant) loading...

However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists. Here's a look at one of their most popular dishes...

Actually, this is now the 2nd time this particular restaurant has ranked on a list from Lovefood. Which Idaho restaurant is it?

Epi's Basque Restaurant in Meridian

Google Maps | Mark H. | Epi's A Basque Restaurant Google Maps | Mark H. | Epi's A Basque Restaurant loading...

Lovefood is calling Epi's, "Idaho's Most Favorite Restaurant," and claiming it's one of the best "lunchtime legends" in America, and that it should be added to your bucket lists. Here's what they had to say about Epi's...

“Unsuspecting Idaho visitors might be prepared for a flurry of restaurants and dishes celebrating the state's famous vegetable: the potato. However, Boise, its capital city, is a hub for Basque culture, with the only Basque Museum in America."

Did you know that about Boise?

Epi's Basque Restaurant has been open for more than 20 years, and they're notorious for serving the best and most homely dishes from this region in northern Spain. Lovefood goes on to share, "Still packed every night, Epi's serves crispy ham croquetas, mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic and sherry, and an incredibly tender, fall-off-the-bone lamb shank as a regular special.”

Keep scrolling for more amazing restaurants (Mexican food, seafood, neighborhood gems and more) in the Boise area that are definitely worth checking out!

