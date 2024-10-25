Idaho’s Most Haunting Experience Ending Soon
The most stimulating, exciting, and scary haunted area is ending as soon as Halloween is next Thursday. The Haunted World in Nampa is so big we can only describe it as what it is: a Haunted World! Unlike other haunting experiences, it is genuinely electrifying and terrifying.
Scott Ethington and his family prepare spend the entire year preparing for the massive Halloween blitz. Once they open, it's at least 12-hour days, 7 days a week. He shared with us what it's like to entertain thousands from across the state and around the world.
"It's an old farm that sits on thirty-seven acres, twenty-two years ago; my brother and I wanted to start a haunted attraction," Ethington said. He continued describing the experience of walking through an inside haunted house followed by a Corn Maze that is over a mile long. "For everyone, it's different; the young kids come out and get scared have a fun time with their friends."
The Haunted World is so famous that folks from all over the country travel to Nampa to experience the fun and fright. "Last year, we actually had the four people over Disneyland's Haunted Feature come in and check us out. We spent about half a day with her."
