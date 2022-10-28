Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell

October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.

How It All Began

The Haunted World is no small walking experience. You take a tour of two buildings and over 37 acres of farmland. During your trip through a plethora of mazes, buildings, and other indescribable objects, you'll meet a lot of terrifying monsters. The Haunted World has been scaring Idahoans for over 22 years.

Other industries may need help finding workers, but that's not the case at the Haunted World. The facility requires at least forty-five employees to run it every night. That's a lot of ghosts and goblins; some folks come back year after year to portray their favorite ghoul.

Do you live to be Scared?

If so, you will be satisfied walking through the corn maze and other trails. The Haunted World has an eclectic collection of sheds, a mill, a slide, a live giant pig, a pirate ship, and everyone's favorite scary character, the evil clowns.

Either before or after, you can get a snack or a drink at one of the many food stands. I'd recommend getting something after the entire course, as you might need something to ease that adrenaline.

It's hard to believe that another Halloween season is about to end. However, you still have time to get scared out of your wits at the Haunted World.

