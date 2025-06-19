It isn't every day that an Idahoan appears before the United States Senate Judiciary Committee. But as we all know, we're not living in ordinary times. This week, Theo Wold of the Claremont Institute testified before the committee during a hearing to determine President Biden's competency during his final years in office.

One of the many issues discussed yesterday was whether or not President Biden was mentally capable of running the country while in office. One of the significant issues was whether someone else used the presidential autopen to sign bills, pardons, and other essential documents.

Idahoan Theo Wold Testifies Before the Senate Look at the senators trying to find the truth about Joe Biden. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Only the president has the authority to use the autopen. If someone else had used the device, it would render the action null and void. Let's not forget fraud. President Biden's mental state became an issue after he was removed from his reelection ticket. Several books written after the president left office detail a man who had a limited ability to perform his duties while in office.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has begun investigating Biden and held a hearing, but without the Democrats, who failed to appear. Among the many political experts to testify was Idaho's Theo Wold.

Mr. Wold is the director of the Administrative State Project at the Claremont Institute. He was the Solicitor General of Idaho and served in the first Trump Administration as the Acting-Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice and Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

