The following is a public service announcement for Idahoans who have lived in the state for a year or have just arrived. For the first time this year, the Treasure Valley has received a significant amount of snowfall overnight.

Snow is a great equalizer. Snow and ice do not care if you have a big or small vehicle or whether your car has four-wheel or all-wheel drive. Snow on the road makes conditions dangerous for those who have to be on the streets.

Some Idahoans have extensive experience driving in snowy conditions and know how to navigate the challenges. Newcomers from California should do us all a favor and stay off the roads. Californians are not used to driving on roads when snow and slush piles cause one to lose control and end up in a ditch.

Californians who've moved to Idaho keeping their California plates shouldn't be allowed on the roads. Excuses are like opinions, and everyone has one. If you haven't changed your plates, you lack the commitment to safely operate a vehicle in inclement conditions.

How many times have you seen folks with their California plates tailgating, speeding excessively, and ignoring traffic safety? People left the Golden State because of the selfish, lawless behavior destroying California. Let's keep Idaho, Idaho, by becoming part of the state and realizing our limitations.

First-time California drivers now living in the Gem State should do themselves and all of us a favor and stay off the roads, respect others, and get Idaho plates. It's good enough for us; it's good enough for you.

