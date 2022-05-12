Taste The Best Idaho Wines In One Place This Weekend

If you've lived in the Treasure Valley for very long, you know that Idaho produces some high-quality wines. The majority of the state's wine comes from the Sunnyslope Wine Trail. Sunnyslope is made up of 18 different wineries that are located between Parma and Lake Lowell and from the Snake River to I-84.

Indian Creek Plaza's Taste of Caldwell Wine Festival is the ultimate celebration of those wines this weekend. The event is Saturday from 5pm to 8pm. It is the first year of this event, and like so many events hosted there, this looks to be one you won't want to miss.

It's free to attend the Taste of Caldwell Wine Festival but to get in on the tastings, you'll need a ticket priced at $45. That ticket will get you a tasting passport and a commemorative glass that you can take home with you. While you taste the wine, you'll meet some winemakers and learn about what the industry does for our community.

Fourteen different wines will be represented, including Ste. Chapelle, Sawtooth Winery, Hat Ranch Winery, Williamson Vineyards, Vizcaya Winery, Hell's Canyon Winery, Kindred Vineyards, Huston Vineyards, Veer Wine Project, Bitner Vineyards, Indian Creek Winery, Kerry Hill Winery, Holesinskey Winery, and 2C Wine Down.

In addition to all of the great wine, there will be food and live entertainment from Ellie Mae Millenkamp. You must be 21 or older to purchase a ticket, and you'll need to show your ID at check-in.

We all love a good wine event, and we hope this becomes an annual event for Indian Creek Plaza.

