Is Boise a Good City for Getting a New Job in 2024? City Rankings

January is now more than halfway done, and stepping into 2024 strong, many Idahoans are looking for new jobs in Boise and the nearby Treasure Valley areas. If you're wondering what the current job scene looks like, you've come to the right place.

The latest insights we've received from WalletHub shed light on the strength of 182 U.S. city's job market, which will help us answer the question: Is Idaho still a prime destination for securing a new job in 2024? More specifically, which Treasure Valley cities are on the list?

Boise, Idaho

Boise was ranked #27 on the list of 182 cities. WalletHub gave Boise a total score of 58.35, job market ranking of 57, and socio-economic ranking of 9 — giving Boise a top 15% ranking overall.

Nampa, Idaho

Nampa was ranked #121 on the list of 182 cities. WalletHub gave Nampa a total score of 50.45, job market ranking of 134, and socio-economic ranking of 83 — giving Nampa a top 67% ranking. overall. While on the surface this doesn't look great for Nampa, it's important to remember that this is a list of the best performing cities in America, with only 2 Idaho cities on the list; Other Idaho cities are not on the list.

As we ride the ups and downs of the job market in Idaho, keeping tabs on these trends helps job hunters make smart choices and grab opportunities to grow their careers in Boise and the Treasure Valley. In 2024, Boise and Nampa remain a hot spots for starting a new job journey.

