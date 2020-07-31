It’s The End Of the Line for Unemployment Benefits

Getty Images

It's the end of the line for expanded federal unemployment benefits. The additional corona money will expire as Congress fails to come to an agreement with the White House reports CNN. Americans have counted on the 600 dollars a week to help them during the economic shutdown. The Democrats continue to blame the Republicans and the Republicans continue to blame the Democrats.

On Thursday, the House Democrats rejected a White House offer of a one-week extension, saying it wasn't enough. President Trump has supported a 'substantial' temporary extension for the benefits, but Senate Republicans want to cut them down to $200 a week in the next corona-virus relief bill.

Will the two sides get together over the weekend to make a deal? Do you think a deal will get done in the next week? Are you surprised that the White House seems to be siding more with Democrats rather than Republicans on this issue?