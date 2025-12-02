We'd like to think we're experts when it comes to college football. However, it was a no brainer that former Idaho Vandal now New Mexico Head Coach Jason Eck is the Mountain West Coach of the Year. Coach Eck's remarkable turnaround in the Gem State highlights the potential and talent nurtured within Idaho's program, inspiring pride among fans and sports enthusiasts.

It's regrettable, but not out of the ordinary that the University of Idaho didn't attempt to retain Coach Eck who left Moscow for a the one graveyards of college football coaches, the University of New Mexico.

Several coaches have tried and failed or partially succeeded only to leave the Lobos high and dry. The university announced a new deal designed to keep the Eck's in New Mexico for quite sometime. Coach Eck's son, Jaxton a junior, was the conference's defensive player of the year.

Idaho v Oregon Getty Images / Ali Gradische loading...

How did Eck do it? The coach combined an extraordinary offensive philosophy, social media presence, grassroots marketing, and a charismatic personality to win the hearts and minds of Lobo Nation.

Here are a few of his accomplishments this season:

New Mexico’s first-year coach has led the program to a 9-3 overall record and a 6-2 MW mark, its most wins in both categories since 2016.

• The nine wins are the most by a New Mexico coach in his first year in program history.

• Has led the Lobos to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016, becoming the first UNM coach to lead the team to bowl eligibility in his first season.

• Led New Mexico to a tie atop the MW standings after the Lobos were picked 11th in the preseason poll.

Congratulations to the coach, his family, and the Lobos on a job well done. We wish the coach continued success.

