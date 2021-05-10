Jobs With Up To $40,000 Signing Bonuses Available Now

If The Boise job market hasn't been good to you and the Idaho minimum wage makes you want to never apply for another job in your life you need to read about this opportunity. The U.S. Amy is hosting a huge virtual hiring campaign starting Monday the 10th through the 14th. You might be thinking to yourself how do I get the $40,000 signing bonus? This year's hiring event includes a bonus structure up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000 and is available "depending on qualifications, selected occupation, and length of the service contract."

Interested? When I first read the press release I thought... I'm a radio personality what kinds of jobs does the army offer besides being a soldier? Apparently they have "more than 150 career options range from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources."

"We want young people to know the Army offers stability, especially during an unsteady time. Stability with a consistent job, consistent paycheck, comprehensive healthcare, and a built-in support system for soldiers and their families. We're offering opportunities for them to join us in a meaningful career that will prepare them for success in the future." said Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Here's what it takes to qualify :

Individuals must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be 17-34 years old

Achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test.

Meet medical, moral and physical requirements

High school graduate or equivalent.

