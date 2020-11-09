Joe Biden Has Issues

Over the weekend, the media declared Joe Biden the forty sixth president of the United States. At the time of this writing, that matter is being disputed by President Trump through lawsuits. Let's leave that matter on the table and assume Biden has been elected. Biden says he's want's to bring the country together. Biden said he's not a Democratic President, not a Republican President, but an American President. That statement is easier said than done, when it comes to the modern day Democratic Party.

Biden has stated publicly that he's considering adding some Republicans to his cabinet. He wants the most diverse cabinet in American History. His statements sound nice, however they're not a reality. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has told the New York Times that the new administration better be the most progressive in American History.

Her comments to the Times leaves no doubt what progressives want from Biden. 'If the party believes after 94 percent of Detroit went to Biden, after Black organizers just doubled and tripled turnout down in Georgia, after so many people organized Philadelphia, the signal from the Democratic Party is the John Kasichs won us this election? I mean, I can’t even describe how dangerous that is.'

I don't see the congresswoman from New York opening up the big tent for anyone outside her ideology? Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, was recognized as the most liberal member of Congress, according to govtrack. Harris openly bragged that she would draft an executive order enhancing gun control within 100 days of her presidency. (You can read see her comments in detail courtesy of CNN.) Does that sound like building a bridge to the other side?

Is Joe up to the challenge? Stay tuned true believers!