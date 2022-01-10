Kellen Moore Head Coaching the Denver Broncos?

Being that Idaho does not have a professional football team in the NFL, many Idahoans like supporting other, somewhat “local” football teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the Las Vegas Raiders, or the Denver Broncos. But in this case, it might be more about supporting a local person.

Will Kellen Moore Be the New Denver Broncos Coach?

Going to the Broncos might not be a bad decision for Moore, though, as there is truly nowhere to go but up!

In a recent video on the Denver Bronco’s YouTube channel, Joe Ellis and George Paton have a conversation with the media about the state of the team and what their plans are for the future. Ellis stated, “It's sort of become systemic here; we can't figure out how to win games, and that's got to change.” Maybe Moore is just the thing they need.

With the current state of the team, and taking into consideration all of these obstacles, I personally think the Denver Broncos are desperate enough that they'll offer up an incredible deal for Kellen Moore. But who knows? I'm excited to see what happens!

