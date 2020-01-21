Kevin Miller Show 1/21/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by going over the latest in the impeachment drama emanating from Washington DC. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners who do not want the president removed from office. He interviews Dave Petso and Lars Larson on financial and national political issues. Kevin Miller looks at the latest involving an aircraft manufacturer. Boeing has officially shut down production of its 737 Max jet, after news that the planes might not be cleared to fly for several more months. The planes have been grounded for nearly a year after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The company continued to manufacture about 42 planes per month but has now shut down all production. Boeing now says the 737 Max is unlikely to be cleared for service before mid-year at the earliest. The grounding has cost the company an estimated $20 billion. Kevin Miller believes that Boeing should scrap the Max and move on towards building a better and safer airline. Kevin Miller updates folks on how safer or unsafe their drinking water is. A new report claims that drinking water in over 43 U.S. cities has been tainted by toxic "forever chemicals". According to the Environmental Working Group, the amount of perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in drinking water is higher than previous estimates, creating a "toxic soup" that is "almost impossible to avoid".PFAS chemicals can come from sources like Teflon, Scotch Guard, or foam used in firefighting. Some types of PFAS have been linked to cancer, liver damage, and lower fertility rates.

6am

7am

8am