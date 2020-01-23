Kevin Miller Show 1/23/20

Kevin Miller returns from having a heart cath procedure to check his heart health. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners who give him tips on heart health. Kevin Miller looks at the latest on the Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump. He takes calls from listeners looking at the future of his presidency. Kevin Miller looks at the upcoming Super Bowl. Given the price of tickets to Super Bowl 54, one would think fans would want to get their money's worth by spending as much time as possible inside Hard Rock Stadium. Nonetheless, organizers have banned tailgating at the annual event."Fans may bring their own food and frosty beverages," says NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy. "Fans are to park in their allotted spot and may not have a grill or erect tents." McCarthy notes the tailgating ban "is not anything new and has been the same for previous Super Bowls."The NFL is also reminding fans that parking is not included in the price of a ticket, which can be as high as $7,100. A separate parking permit is required, and all vehicles left in the lot after the February 2nd game will be towed. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: Have you ever purchased a Super Bowl ticket? Is seeing the big game in person worth $7,100 -- when you can watch it on TV for free?

